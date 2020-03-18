Missing British trekker’s body found near campsite in Namibia

WINDHOEK, March 18 -- The body of a 48-year-old male British national who went missing while trekking in the Brukaros Mountains on Saturday has been found, according to a report from the Namibia Police (Nampol). The Namibian Police in an alert on Wednesday said that the trekker's lifeless body was found on Tuesday, a few meters from the local camp in Tses, which is a village in the Karas region of southern Namibia with a population of approximately 1,000. According to Nampol, a missing persons' report had been filed when three other members who were also climbing the mountains reported him missing after he failed to return to the camping site. The Brukaros Mountains is an extinct volcano located in the Karas region in the southern parts of the country. Xinhua

OTJIWARONGO, 26 May 2016 – The emblem of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol). (Photo by: Mulisa Simiyasa) NAMPA