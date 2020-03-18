Burundi gov’t suspends officials’ overseas business travel to bar virus

BUJUMBURA, March 18 -- Burundi's government has suspended overseas business travel by officials to continue efforts to keep the novel coronavirus out of its borders. A letter signed on Tuesday by Prosper Ntahorwamiye, government secretary and spokesman, was sent to all cabinet ministers, with copies to the head of state and his two deputies, reading that overseas business travel by government officials is "temporarily suspended." "To avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, official foreign trips of government officials are temporarily suspended until further notice, except highly strategic and most important trips authorized by the country's top authorities," the letter said. On Tuesday, Burundi extended quarantine measures to travelers from the United States, Britain and Australia in further efforts to prevent imported cases of COVID-19. Last week, it demanded the quarantine of travelers from European countries. There has been no COVID-19 case reported in the landlocked East African country. Worldwide, the confirmed cases totaled over 200,000 on Wednesday, including more than 8,000 deaths, figures by the U.S. Johns Hopkins University showed. Xinhua