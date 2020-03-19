Thailand reports 60 more COVID-19 cases, 272 in total

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Thursday reported 60 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 272. The ministry attributed the new confirmed cases to mass contagion, with 43 people linked to the cluster infections at the boxing stadium and entertainment venues in Bangkok. Twelve other cases are family members and colleagues, who had close contact with the patients infected in clusters. Five new patients attended religious activities in Malaysia. "The number today represents the most cases confirmed in 24 hours," said Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Ministry's Department of Disease Control. "As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 272," Suwannachai said, "229 are under treatment, 42 have recovered and discharged, and there has been one death."