Economics

Strengthening Bilateral Relations: Spanish Ambassador’s Visit to Namibia

October 10, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, October 10 – In a concerted effort to fortify bilateral ties and foster cooperation between Spain and Namibia, His Excellency Alberto De La Calle, the Spanish Ambassador to Namibia, recently paid a courtesy visit to Hon Lukas Muha, the Chairperson of the National Council.

During the meeting, Lukas Muha conveyed his appreciation for the long-standing diplomatic relations between the two nations, which have endured since Namibia’s independence in 1990. He underscored that Namibia has consistently held a position of prominence on Spain’s development cooperation agenda, a partnership that spans over a quarter of a century. This collaboration has yielded significant milestones and enabled Namibia to surmount various challenges.

A pivotal area of cooperation between Spain and Namibia centres around the fishing industry, where Spain has made notable contributions. With its substantial presence, Spain has become a major player in Namibia’s fishing sector, creating substantial employment opportunities for locals and offering avenues for investment by Spanish companies. This collaboration has also given rise to corporate social responsibility initiatives, including the noteworthy Real Madrid project, which not only generates employment but also provides diverse prospects for the Namibian workforce.

The courtesy visit by Ambassador Alberto De La Calle underscores the commitment of both nations to further bolster their ties and explore new avenues for collaboration. Such engagements aim to facilitate mutual growth and prosperity while nurturing cultural exchange between Spain and Namibia.

As the dialogue between Spain and Namibia continues to evolve, prospects for sustained cooperation in vital sectors such as trade, tourism, and technology are anticipated to flourish. Both nations are enthusiastic about building upon their achievements and expanding their partnership, reinforcing the bonds that have been cultivated over the years.

With the visit by the Spanish Ambassador serving as a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations, the future holds great promise for enhanced collaboration and shared prosperity between Spain and Namibia.

