Bank of Namibia’s Educational Innovation: STEAM Project Enriches Student Learning

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Ondangwa, October 10 – The Bank of Namibia, in collaboration with Mindsinaction, has initiated an innovative project to equip Namibian students with essential skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). This initiative is a crucial part of the bank’s sustainability efforts, with the primary goal of fostering technological proficiency among young learners.

The project recently commenced at PK de Villiers Senior Secondary School in the IIKaras region and Hans Daniel Namuhuja Senior Secondary School in the Oshikoto region. It focuses on empowering students with knowledge in robotics, automation, coding, IT, electronics, 3D printing, and machine tooling. These cutting-edge technologies play a pivotal role in the continually evolving field of robotics.

Through engaging students in exciting, hands-on activities, the program seeks to cultivate a new generation of innovators with a strong foundation in STEAM disciplines. These activities aim to stimulate critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity among students, enabling them to address challenges within their environment effectively.

The STEAM project rollout will continue this week at Nuujoma Senior Secondary School in the Omusati Region and Wennie du Plessis in the Omaheke region. These schools will benefit from the program’s comprehensive curriculum, which encompasses the fundamentals of robotics and programming. The ultimate objective is to enhance students’ computational skills, critical thinking abilities, problem-solving techniques, and creativity.

The Bank of Namibia’s STEAM project represents a significant leap in preparing Namibian students for the evolving landscape of global robotic economies. By providing learners with technological expertise from a young age, this initiative aims to bridge the skills gap and nurture a generation of future-ready professionals capable of contributing to the country’s technological advancement.