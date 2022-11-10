Minister blocks Lutombi’s appointment

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 09 Nov. – Urban and Rural Development Minister, Erastus Uutoni has shelved, the City of Windhoek’s decision to appoint Conrad Lutombi as its chief executive officer.

Uutoni said the city must first furnish him how allegations of corruption in the recruitment process were addressed and concluded.

This supersedes an earlier announcement by the City of Windhoek in mid-October when city spokesperson, Harold Akwenye, said the City of Windhoek had unanimously resolved to appoint Lutombi as CEO.

At the time Akwenye announced that should Lutombi decline the offer, the panel had recommended that Otjiwarongo CEO, Moses Matyayi , who scored 74% should be considered as second choice.

It’s not yet known what action the City of Windhoek will take after this announcement.

In a twist, the city of Windhoek has reappointed George Mayumbelo as the CEO until the end of November.

WhatsApp groups went ablaze in the Zambezi after the announcement, with some people accusing the Minister of deliberately blocking Lutombi, as they felt this is not the first time an issue of this nature has happened at the City of Windhoek.

“Are we being side-lined, can’t someone from Zambezi lead the City of Windhoek? What is the problem there? The minister must explain what problem he has with appointing Lutombi or we will assume our conclusion is true. Is coming from Zambezi a crime? We await to see what happens here, and we shall act accordingly,” the disgruntled people poted.

Others threatened on their WhatsApp groups created to oversee Zambezi development.

“The role of the Minister here is to approve and not appoint, so he must do the honourable thing and approve the appointment. People from Zambezi await to see how Lutombi will react to this new development,” others posted.