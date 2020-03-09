Sudan’s PM says assassination attempt not to stop procession of change

KHARTOUM, March 9 -- Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the assassination attempt against him on Monday will not stop the nation's procession of change. "I would like to reassure the Sudanese people that I'm well and fine," said Hamdok on his Twitter account following his assassination attempt on Monday. "What happened will not stop the procession of change and will only add to the huge wave of the revolution," noted Hamdok. He stressed that "this revolution is protected by its peacefulness and its dowry was precious blood given for a better tomorrow and sustainable peace." Hamdok on Monday survived an assassination attempt when his motorcade came under a car bomb attack at the entry of the Sudanese army bridge in Khartoum Xinhua