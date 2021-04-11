Special for CAFS) Zambia private sector ready to mobilize resources for more COVID-19 vaccines

LUSAKA, April 11 -- The private sector in Zambia is ready and eager to mobilize the necessary resources to support the deployment of the COVID-19 vacccines, a senior government official has said. Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said the health ministry held a successful meeting with the private sector and non-state actors on their participation in the COVID-19 vaccination program. The private sector and non-state actors will participate in the second pillar of the vaccination. "The draft guidelines emanating from the proceedings of the meeting have been submitted to the Ministry of Health for review and approval, and thereafter we will begin to implement the acquisition of additional vaccines through this pillar," he said in a release. The first consignment under the COVAX Facility, consisting of 228,000 doses of AstraZeneca manufactured in India, will arrive on Monday, April 12. The Zambian minister said the ministry will ensure that the first batch will be administered promptly as everything has already been put in place. Xinhua