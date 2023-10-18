Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Medvedev blames U.S. for “war crime” in Gaza hospital strike
Medvedev blames U.S. for “war crime” in Gaza hospital strike
Europe

Medvedev blames U.S. for “war crime” in Gaza hospital strike

October 18, 2023

MOSCOW, Oct. 18 — Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday denounced the strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip as a “monstrous” war crime, for which the United States bears responsibility.

“The monstrous strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is undoubtedly a war crime,” Medvedev wrote on his social media channel.

“And the final responsibility for it lies with those who cynically profit from wars in different countries and on different continents. Those who mindlessly hand out colossal money for weapons, loading their military-industrial complex. Those who deceitfully broadcast about their global mission to protect democratic values. The United States of America,” he said.

The attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City on Tuesday has left hundreds of deaths and injuries. The Gaza-based health ministry said the airstrikes were carried out by Israel, while the Israeli military said the Islamic Jihad organization is responsible for the “failed shooting” that targeted Israel. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 126
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ukrainian president signs law on confiscation of Russia-owned...

March 11, 2022

Fuel depot blast in Nagorno-Karabakh kills 20, injures...

September 26, 2023

EU targets Russian coal, ships in new sanctions

April 6, 2022

Putin visits scene of Kemerovo mall fire

March 27, 2018

Germany, Russia remain committed to Open Skies arms...

November 23, 2020

EU to halt air travel from southern African...

November 26, 2021

Russia’s submarine successfully test-fires 4 missiles

May 23, 2018

Australian gov’t announces national approach to conservation of...

November 23, 2020

Muslim asylum seekers allegedly switch to Christianity when...

August 28, 2017

Netherlands donates AstraZeneca vaccines to Namibia.

August 12, 2021