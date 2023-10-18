Presidents Geingob and Sall Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at AEW 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

CAPE TOWN, October 18 — The African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, held on October 17 in Cape Town, celebrated the exceptional achievements and pioneering efforts of leading professionals and organizations in Africa’s energy sector. The Awards Ceremony served as both a celebration and an inspiration, setting a strong benchmark for others across the continent.

With Africa’s energy sector gaining momentum, the efforts of the awarded companies and individuals are pivotal. The #AEW2023 award winners included:

1. AEC Lifetime Achievement Award: Honoring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in Africa. This year’s recipients were Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia, and Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal.

2. H.E. Mohamed S. Barkindo Award: Recognizing outstanding contributions to Africa’s energy sector. Keith Hill, former President and CEO of Africa Oil Corp., received this prestigious award.

3. National Oil Company of the Year Award: Awarded to Sonangol, Angola’s National Oil Company, in recognition of its forward-thinking approach, commitment to local content, and efforts to combat energy poverty by 2030.

4. Gas Monetization of the Year Award: Presented to Congo LNG for its notable contributions to monetizing Africa’s gas reserves, providing sustainable gas to the continent and the global market.

5. CEO of the Year Award: Mike Sangster, SVP of Investor Relations for TotalEnergies, was recognized for his unwavering commitment and contributions to the energy industry.

6. ESG Leader Award: Oando PLC, a Nigerian-based company spearheading sustainable energy solutions through innovative ESG measures.

7. Operational Excellence Leader Award: Perenco, is an independent oil and gas company recognized for its exceptional achievements in operational efficiency, performance, and best practices within the energy industry.

8. Media Award: The AEW 2023 Media Award honoured Iain Essau from Upstream for his two-decade-long contributions to accurate and timely reporting on Africa’s energy industry. Ajong Mbapndah, a key figure behind Pan African Visions, was also recognized for providing insightful coverage of Africa’s energy industry.

The panel discussion marked the commencement of the #AEW2023 conference in Cape Town. #AEW2023 is committed to eradicating energy poverty by 2030. Stay updated by following www.AECWeek.com for more exciting information and updates about Africa’s premier energy event.