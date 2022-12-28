Trending Now
German bank loans Morocco 56 mln USD for water projects
German bank loans Morocco 56 mln USD for water projects

December 28, 2022

RABAT, Dec. 27 — Germany’s state-owned KfW Development Bank and Morocco signed on Tuesday three loan agreements worth 52.6 million euros (56 million U.S. dollars) for water projects.
The agreements were signed by Abderrahim El Hafidi, general director of the state-owned Moroccan Office for Electricity and Drinking Water, and Jorg Dux, head of KfW’s water and sanitation department in North Africa, Moroccan official news agency MAP reported.
The loan will increase and strengthen drinking water production, treatment, pumping and transportation systems in many small- and medium-sized towns, the report said.
It will also help improve the performance of the office’s water production facilities.
The Moroccan government plans to spend 12 billion U.S. dollars on improving water supply to meet increasing demand, as the country is facing three-year long of drought and water shortages.
This seven-year programme approved in 2020 includes building dams and desalination facilities, improving water consumption, and increasing water supply in rural areas.
In late November, the KfW agreed to deliver 165 million euros, with 150 million euros in loan and 15 million euros in grant, to finance the financial system reforms in Morocco. (Xinhua)

