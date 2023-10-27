EU summit focuses on conflicts in Middle East, Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Oct. 27 — European Union (EU) leaders meet here on Thursday and Friday in a planned European Council summit, focusing on the conflicts between Israel and Hamas and between Ukraine and Russia.

The summit is the first in-person meeting of the EU’s 27 national leaders since the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Oct. 7 showered Israel with thousands of rockets in a rare surprise attack. In response, Israel launched massive airstrikes on Gaza and imposed punitive measures, including power outages.

The summit participants are expected to discuss the unfolding situation in the Middle East, which has sparked disagreements within the bloc over how to handle it.

“The conflict in the Middle East is a tragedy,” European Council President Charles Michel said in a press release ahead of the summit, adding that “the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to be of grave concern.”

“We need to discuss, firstly, how to urgently ensure the effective delivery of humanitarian aid and access to the most basic needs. Secondly, we must engage with partners in a united and coherent front to avoid a dangerous regional escalation of the conflict. Furthermore, relaunching the peace process based on the two-state solution is the only way forward. Lastly, we should address the effects of this conflict in the European Union – this includes looking at its implications for the cohesion of our societies, our security and migratory movements,” he said.

The summit participants will also discuss the EU’s continued support for Ukraine. “I would like us to address in particular ways to accelerate the delivery of military support,” Michel said in the release.

The EU’s long-term budget, the economy, migration and external relations are also on the agenda. (Xinhua)