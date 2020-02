BANGKOK, Feb. 9 -- Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Sunday that a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand has left 27 people dead, including the gunman, and 57 others injured. The premier updated the latest death toll in the deadly mass shooting outside a hospital of northeastern Nakorn Ratchasima city, where a frenzied soldier opened fire at shoppers at a shopping mall late Saturday. Xinhua