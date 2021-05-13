Ex-Man United defender Antonio Valencia retires

QUITO, May 13 — Former Manchester United and Ecuador international right-back Antonio Valencia announced his retirement from football on Wednesday because of chronic knee problems.

The 35-year-old made the decision after playing just 15 matches in almost six months for Mexican side Queretaro.

“It is a tough decision. I feel mentally strong, I feel good, but there is something that is not right with my body, and that’s my knee,” Valencia told a virtual news conference.

“It is time to say thanks to this beautiful sport. If I’ve let anybody down, I apologize. I’ve always tried to give my all for my country.”

Valencia was capped 99 times for Ecuador’s national team in a career that included a decade at Manchester United as well as spells with Villarreal, Wigan Athletic and LDU Quito, among other clubs. (Xinhua)