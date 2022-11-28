Trending Now
Man granted bail over son's murder
Man granted bail over son's murder

November 28, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, 28 Nov. –  A 57-year-old police officer Paulus Joseph who allegedly shot and killed his son, was granted N$4 000 bail by the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court today.

Joseph was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his son and also injured a woman in Okaku village in the Oshana region.

According to police spokesperson Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, the man’s son came back home late and found people in the house already slept. He then knocked on the doors of the house and demanded to be given a cell phone charger.

His mother gave him the charger, but the son refused to go to his room and had scuffle with the mother as well as his female neighbour.

Joseph came out of his bedroom and fired four rounds towards the deceased with his licensed private firearm. The shots killed the son instantly and injured the female neighbour.

The case has been postponed to 16 May 2023.

