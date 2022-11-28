Hans encourages partnerships in aviation

Bank Windhoek continues to be committed to the development of the aviation industry. It believes that the aviation industry plays a multiplier role in the growth and enablement of other vital sectors, such as trade and tourism. Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, recently said this when she participated in the Aviation and Connectivity Forum discussions hosted by the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) in Windhoek.

During the discussions, Baronice touched on the Bank’s involvement in the aviation industry, the roles and the importance of financial institutions, post-Covid critical learnings, and stressed the need for closer partnerships with the financial sector. “The combined impact of world-class aviation, road and rail infrastructure can catapult Namibia to greater economic prosperity. Therefore, the availability of capital across these sectors has a significant economic impact. This is an area where financial institutions can contribute,” said Hans.

More can be done through partnerships

Hans also called for closer partnerships from the banking, private and public sectors to come together and do more. She also shared that over the last five years, Bank Windhoek has provided funding of more than N$ 500 000 000 to the aviation industry and that the Bank values long-term partnerships. “Walking into our new, improved airport fills every Namibian with pride. Collectively we need to position Namibia as a key logistics hub in a strategic, holistic, and sustainable manner. The one opportunity the financial institutions can better unlock is partnering. We must identify what it will take us to get there and execute our plans with focus and discipline,” concluded Hans.

With over 35 renowned local, regional, and international speakers, the Forum was the first of its kind for Namibia. It created a platform where key industry players and stakeholders shared, tackled, rethought and put into action ideas on the trajectory of the aviation industry and its related ecosystems over the next few years.

Moderated by the Executive Director of Business Financial Solutions (BFS), Kauna Ndilula, the discussions also featured other panellists such as the Development Bank of Namibia’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin Inkumbi; RMB’s Head of Investment Banking, Jason Shikalepo and the Development Bank of Southern Africa’s, Regional Manager, Davis Pwele.