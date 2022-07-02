Trending Now
Sports

Namibia announces 55-person delegation for upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games

July 2, 2022

WINDHOEK, July 2 — The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced a 55-person delegation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.
The delegation includes athletes, medical staff, management and the media, NNOC spokesperson Jacobina Uushona confirmed on Friday.
The Namibian team, which is made up of 23 males and 12 females, will be led by Chef de Mission Marja Woortman.
Notably, Namibia’s 2020 Olympian Christine Mboma and former Commonwealth gold medalist Jonas Junias made the list.
The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 1930.  (Xinhua)

