Ongwediva police arrest two men for indecent assault on another man

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI- 3 May 2022 – Ongwediva police arrested two Namibian males, 30 and 32, on Monday night on indecent assault charges after they tried to initiate sex with another man.

Namibian police spokesman for Oshana, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said the men from Oshakati and Windhoek, were due to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He said the men tried to remove the victim’s trousers and touched his private parts, telling him that they loved him and wanted to have sex with him. The victim then attempted to wake up a sleeping woman to rescue him.

He later managed to get hold of a remote for the gate and was able to escape and report the incident to the police. – Namibia Daily News