Namibian companies invited to bid for hotel accommodation contract for SCF workshop

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 31 — Goethe-Institut and Music In Africa Foundation invite bids for hotel services for Sound Connects Fund Annual Grantee Networking Workshop in Namibia

Goethe-Institut, in collaboration with the Music In Africa Foundation, is seeking bids from companies based in Namibia for providing hotel accommodation and related services for the Sound Connects Fund Annual Grantee Networking and Capacity Building Workshop in Windhoek, Namibia. The project is a 40-month initiative funded by the European Union and Africa Caribbean and Pacific, aimed at supporting creatives in Southern Africa in nine countries, including Namibia.

The workshop will take place from 24 June 2023 to 1 July 2023 and will host a group of delegates ranging from four to a maximum of 40 people. The service provider will be accountable to Goethe-Institut and will be required to deliver the following essential elements: the hotel should have a minimum of 40 single guest rooms in Windhoek, a rating of between 3 and 5 stars, accessibility by public transport, WiFi access, air conditioning, access for persons with disabilities, an exchange bureau, and airport shuttle availability at the hotel.

Qualified and experienced service providers with a proven track record of delivering services on time and at affordable rates are invited to submit a detailed technical and financial proposal, along with a detailed budget detailing all costs related to the call. The financial offer must cover all the required services to be provided, and successful bidders will be requested to maintain their quoted price.

An evaluation committee will evaluate and score the different bids submitted based on the quality of amenities, quality of the offer, price, and value add. The offer with the highest number of cumulative points across all three sections will be awarded the contract. Goethe-Institut reserves the right to ask for additional documentation after submission.

Interested service providers should submit their offers electronically to Ms. Priscilla Mwasinga at priscilla.mwasinga@goethe.de with the subject line “Sound Connects Fund Grantee Workshop Accommodation & Conferencing” no later than 28 April 2023 at 6 pm CAT. – Namibia Daily News