Man arrested for firing a weapon and insulting resident of Omahenene village

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 2 – Omusati police have arrested a 54-year-old man for firing shots near another man at around 22h00 on Tuesday at Okandikale location, Omahenene village in Onesi constituency.

According to Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the suspect allegedly followed the complainant to his house, after they had an argument, and discharged two rounds from his black CZ70 pistol at the complainant’s field entrance. The suspect then continued to insult and threaten to shoot the complainant.

He is facing charges of contravening the arms and ammunition act and assault by threat. Alcohol was involved in this incident.

The suspect has been formally charged and was due to appear in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Investigation into the matter continues. – Namibia Daily News