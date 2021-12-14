Man Hangs Himself With Shoelace

WINDHOEK, DEC 14 -Police have indicated that they are not suspecting foul play after a man took his own life on Saturday at about 17h00 in Ausspanplatz, Rehobother road, Roulette Gambling. It is a suspected case of suicide and that the deceased, “Benni Tjimungwa, 43 years old, Namibian male committed suicide by hanging himself around his neck with a shoelace. No suicide note left, no foul play suspected and his next of kin were informed.”

In Keetmanshoop a case of suicide was recorded on Saturday at Erf No. 2057, Trans Namib, Tseiblaagte at 21h00. It is alleged that the deceased, Dries Penduleni Endue, a 29 years old Namibian male hanged himself in his shack with an electrical cord. His next of kin were informed and no foul play is suspected.

On Fraday at around 09h00 at Farm Kentani, Kalkrand, a 42 years old Namibian male suspect was arrested after he shot dead Elias Kasibu (38) with a revolver. His next of kin were informed and Police investigation continues.

At Outjo on the same day around 19h14 at erf no 1962 Seven de laan, Aiaseb Moses (35) died after he was stabbed with an Okapi knife by the arrested, 44 years old Namibian male suspect during a quarrel between the two. The next of kin were informed and Police investigations continue.

Last Thursday, at about 23h00 at Unam location, Okongo village, a 24 years old Namibian male, was stabbed with a knife on his back between the shoulders which resulted in serious injuries. He was admitted at Okongo State hospital and is in a critical condition, while the suspect was arrested and Police investigations continue. – musa@namibiadailynews.info