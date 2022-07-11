Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Two Angolans arrested for selling pangolins
Two Angolans arrested for selling pangolins
Crime

Two Angolans arrested for selling pangolins

July 11, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

OKAHANDJA, July 11 – Two Angolan men were arrested on Sunday 10 July after they tried to sell a pangolin to an undercover law enforcement agent.

“The operation was carried out by the Blue Rhino Task Team, Protected Resources Division of the Namibian Police and Ministry of Environment Forestry and Tourism,” Romeo Muyunda the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson said.

Suspects are expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court soon.

The pangolin was taken for rehabilitation and will be released into the wild soon, Muyunda said.

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Policing institution ensures peace and stability, Geingob.

October 30, 2020

Estate lawyer charged with fraud appears before High...

September 21, 2018

Potential modern slavery victim found in Britain: report

October 4, 2018

Man dies in Hardap after being hit with...

June 10, 2018

Acting Ondonga secretary accused of illegal body searches

April 14, 2018

Two young couples arrested after they tried to...

May 8, 2021

Karasburg man denies killing woman

July 16, 2018

Two Month Old Infant Dies in His Sleep

December 14, 2021

Illicit small arms, light weapons constitute threat to...

February 21, 2019

Finland investigates alleged visa fraud in its Ankara...

January 23, 2019