Two Angolans arrested for selling pangolins

By Joe-Chintha Garises

OKAHANDJA, July 11 – Two Angolan men were arrested on Sunday 10 July after they tried to sell a pangolin to an undercover law enforcement agent.

“The operation was carried out by the Blue Rhino Task Team, Protected Resources Division of the Namibian Police and Ministry of Environment Forestry and Tourism,” Romeo Muyunda the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson said.

Suspects are expected to appear in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court soon.

The pangolin was taken for rehabilitation and will be released into the wild soon, Muyunda said.