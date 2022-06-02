Four dwellings burn to ashes in DRC at Swakopmund

Trending Now
June 2, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 2 – Residents of the DRC informal settlement were raging with anger as yet another fire broke out causing people to lose all their belongings on Thursday morning.
The wind is presumed to have sparked the flames, causing the fire to spread over four shacks and burning them all down to the ground.
A mother sustained burns to her hands attempting to rescue her child while carrying some possessions from the burning dwelling.
Coder Medical Services attended to the patient on the scene before transporting her to the Swakopmund State Hospital for further treatment.
The cause of the fire is not known and Swakopmund Fire Brigade members extinguished the flames. – Namibia Daily News

 

