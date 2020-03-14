Maldives confirms 9th COVID-19 case

MALE, March 14 -- Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) has confirmed the island country's ninth COVID-19 infection, local media reported here Saturday. According to the HPA, a foreign citizen has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Anantara Dhigu Resort on South Male Atoll. The HPA did not confirm whether the foreigner was an employee or a tourist but said that 11 individuals who came into contact with the patient have been quarantined. The HPA said that it is taking samples from foreign nationals at several resorts and imposing home isolation as a precautionary measure. Earlier this week, Minister of Health Abdulla Ameen declared a state of public health emergency for 30 days and officials have taken steps to limit public gatherings. Xinhua