Chinese customs seize over 100 brown widow spiders

NANJING, March 14 -- Customs of the eastern Chinese city of Nantong in Jiangsu Province have seized more than 100 brown widow spiders and their oocysts in a foreign cargo ship, the customs said Saturday. The poisonous spiders were found in a cargo ship from Durban in South Africa. After lab examination, they were identified as Latrodectus geometricus, commonly known as brown widow spiders. The customs authorities have completed the disinfection of the ship. One of the most venomous spider species in the world, brown widow spiders can cause toxic symptoms to humans such as aches, vomiting and muscle spasms. Xinhua