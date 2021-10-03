Chinese ambassadors, foreign officials eye deeper cooperation during celebrations for China’s

BEIJING, Oct. 3 — Chinese embassies in various countries have held events to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), during which Chinese ambassadors and foreign officials have eyed deeper cooperation.

Extending festive greetings to all Chinese compatriots in Vietnam, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo said in his speech during an online reception on Thursday that China will continue to fully support Vietnam’s efforts in epidemic prevention and control as well as socio-economic development.

In his speech at the reception, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said 2021 is a year with great significance for the PRC, and he congratulated the PRC on both its 72nd founding anniversary and the great achievements it had made this year.

Dien also expressed his wishes that the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership would keep going forward.

During an online event held on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan said “China will work with Ethiopia and scale new heights in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bringing more tangible benefits to the two countries and peoples, and making more contributions to peace, stability and prosperity in the world.”

Molalign Asfaw, director general of Asia Pacific affairs at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at the event that the PRC’s 72nd anniversary signifies the will and strong commitment of the Chinese people and government to determine their own future.

Commending China for its comprehensive support of Ethiopia’s development aspirations, Asfaw said the East African country is willing to continue working with China in various areas of mutual interest.

Former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome said that “it is China that has always been standing with African countries in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic … It is China that is always speaking for African countries at international forums with no conditions attached.”

The past 72 years have seen a tremendous transformation in China, and the country keeps forging ahead with even more confidence, said Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang during an online reception held Tuesday, which was also attended by Minister for Asia at Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Amanda Milling as well as business leaders and scholars in Britain.

Zheng expressed his hope that China and Britain will make concerted efforts to reach a correct understanding of each other’s development, respect each other, expand exchanges and cooperation, and display the courage to shoulder responsibilities as major countries.

Speaking at an online reception held Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said that the consequential China-U.S. ties should be brought back to the right track of stable development as soon as possible.

On the occasion, Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, on behalf of the United States, extended congratulations to the Chinese people and wished them peace, happiness and prosperity.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said China has achieved exceptional growth over decades, and that hundreds of millions of people had been lifted out of poverty and severe hardship.

President of the U.S.-China Business Council Craig Allen said the U.S. business community continues to attach great importance to China and looks forward to strengthening cooperation.

In a recent written message, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades extended “warmest and heartfelt” congratulations on the PRC’s 72nd founding anniversary, adding that Cyprus and China “have built mutual trust and a fruitful cooperation, characterized by enduring friendship and principled solidarity.”

“I wish to reaffirm the strong will and determination of my government and me personally to expand our dialogue and widen the avenues of our cooperation with China, both at the bilateral and multilateral level,” he said.

At an online reception held by the Chinese Embassy in Somalia, Somali officials expressed appreciation for the historic friendship between Somalia and China.

In his congratulatory message, Osman Abokor Dubbe, minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, said China has shown how hard work and integrity can create an economic giant, and spoke highly of the country’s significant contributions in the fields of space, infrastructure and technology.

Fawziya Abikar Nur, minister of Health and Human Services, thanked the Chinese government for its consistent support of the the Horn of Africa country during the pandemic.

In a recorded message shown during a two-day virtual gala, Panama’s Minister of Commerce and Industries Ramon Martinez congratulated the Chinese community in Panama on the PRC’s 72nd founding anniversary, expressing the hope that the community can continue pushing Panama’s economy forward, especially amid the pandemic. (Xinhua)