Survivor pulled from mud after 3 days as Ethiopia landslide death toll hits 107

ADDIS ABABA, March 15 — One person has been pulled out alive after being buried for three days in a landslide, which left 107 people dead in southern Ethiopia, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

Mesfin Manuqa, Gamo Zone Director of Disaster Response of the South Ethiopia Regional State, said 107 bodies of the victims had been recovered so far, adding that one person was pulled out of the mud alive during the rescue operations.

The landslide occurred on Tuesday night, as torrential rains triggered massive soil shifts in the Gamo Zone.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives due to the incident, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who visited the affected areas on Saturday, said the government will provide the necessary support to affected citizens in the zone.

“Appropriate studies and work must be carried out to resolve the problem in a sustainable manner.

Preventive measures are also necessary,” Abiy said in a social media post.

President of the South Ethiopia Regional State Tilahun Kebede earlier urged the residents to move to higher ground, as rain continues and the authorities fear more landslides.

“Given that it is the rainy season, these types of disasters could happen again,” Kebede said, calling on communities living in the highlands and flood-prone areas to take necessary precautions.

The Gamo Zone Government Communication Affairs Department earlier confirmed that more than 3,400 residents have been displaced from the affected localities.

The Ethiopian parliament declared a three-day national mourning starting from Saturday to honor the victims of the disaster. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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