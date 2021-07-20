Zuma corruption trial postpone matter until 10 August

20 July KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg has postponed the matter until 10 August.The trial is adjourned to 10-13 August 2021…with the adjudication of the issues raised in the special plea, in terms of Section 106(1)H, of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.”

The ruling in respect of the relief claimed of the notice of applications dated 17 July 2021, is adjourned to 10 August 2021.”

The directive of 15 July 2021, that the hearing of the special plea will proceed by way of a virtual hearing, shall continue to apply, unless revoked or revised as provided below.”The parties and the Department of Correctional Services are each invited to provide a list in point form…of any considerations, and/or prejudice which might result, which they consider relevant to the decision, whether the directive should be revoked or revised.”

Source: News 24 and SABC news