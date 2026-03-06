Israel says Iranian leadership underground bunker destroyed in Tehran

JERUSALEM, March 6– The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it dismantled an underground bunker beneath the Iranian leadership compound in central Tehran, using 50 fighter jets, on Friday.

In a statement, the IDF alleged that the bunker was intended for the use of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a secure emergency command center, while Khamenei was killed at the start of the U.S.-Israeli attack on Saturday.

It alleged that the compound continued to be used by senior Iranian officials, adding that the compound spanned multiple streets in central Tehran and included several entrances and meeting rooms for senior members of the Iranian government.

Video footage of the alleged strike was attached to the statement. The bunker was one of the Iranian leadership’s most important military command centers, and targeting the bunker further degrades Iran’s command and control capabilities, the statement said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

