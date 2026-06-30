Israeli DM warns Israel could be at war with Iran as early as “tomorrow”

JERUSALEM, June 29 — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Monday that Israel could be at war with Iran as early as “tomorrow,” amid growing regional tensions.

Speaking during a briefing for military and diplomatic reporters, Katz said Israel is closely monitoring developments and fully prepared for rapid escalation.

He warned that any Iranian missile attack would trigger an immediate and forceful Israeli response, calling it a clear red line that has also been communicated to U.S. officials.

Katz said the Israeli military is on high alert, with operational plans ready and potential targets already identified.

He added that he has instructed the military to prepare for a “blue and white” Israeli operation inside Iran, without further elaboration.

He also said that Israeli forces will not withdraw from established “security zones” in Lebanon, Syria, or Gaza, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Katz’s remarks came after the United States and Iran exchanged fresh strikes over the weekend, despite a recently signed memorandum of understanding aimed at ending conflict on all fronts, including Lebanon, as well as ongoing negotiations toward a final agreement.

The United States conducted airstrikes on Iranian military targets, citing “continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping” in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps fired ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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