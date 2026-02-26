Construction of New Bulk Warehouse Facility Underway in the Port of Walvis Bay

Walvis Bay, Feb.26 – Manica Group Namibia and the Frans Indongo Group have officially announced their strategic partnership for the construction of the Rennies Indongo Port Terminal (RIPT), a massive 9,000 m² bulk warehouse located within the Port of Walvis Bay.

The two companies recently inspected the warehouse site, where civil works are visibly progressing well through the early stages of construction. The site was visited by Ralph Ruiters, Managing Director of Manica Group Namibia, and Jeremy George, CEO of the Frans Indongo Group, together with senior officials from both companies.

The investment in the facility directly addresses rising cargo volumes and the accelerating demand for regional trade solutions. RIPT’s strategic location inside the port will significantly improve turnaround times for shipping lines and cargo owners.

“This new facility strengthens efficiency. Its in-port location enables us to discharge and load cargo more quickly for our clients, as the distance between the quay and the warehouse is significantly reduced,” said Ralph Ruiters.

“At the Frans Indongo Group, we invest in real economy infrastructure that underpins growth and creates long-term value with logistics remaining foundational to Namibia’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

The Rennies Indongo Port Terminal is a strategic platform that strengthens regional trade flows and builds productive capacity. In partnership with the Manica Group, we are combining operational expertise and capital to support sustainable growth,” said Jeremy George.

As the Port of Walvis Bay continues to grow as an important gateway for Southern Africa, the RIPT facility will drive operational efficiencies, thereby improving our service rendering to our customers. This investment demonstrates both companies’ strong commitment to supporting Namibia’s growth as a leading logistics hub.

Post Views: 27