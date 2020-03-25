Chinese authority calls for better services for overseas Chinese amid epidemic

BEIJING, March 25 -- The All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese on Wednesday urged its affiliates to keep in contact with Chinese people living abroad, returned overseas Chinese and their relatives, and provide better services during the COVID-19 outbreak. Efforts should be made to have an in-depth understanding of the situation of overseas Chinese and their difficulties and guide them in preventing the epidemic in a scientific way and avoiding panic, the federation said in a circular. The federation asked its personnel to help overseas Chinese obtain anti-epidemic materials and medicine, provide assistance to overseas students, guide enterprises of returned overseas Chinese to resume businesses in an orderly manner, and help them solve their difficulties. Xinhua