Long serving Sport Director’s resignation raises eye brows.

Windhoek, Mar 31– The Staff at the ministry of Youth and Sport are finding it difficult to come to terms as to what led to the resignation of prominent and long serving sport Director in Namibia at the Sports Ministry Engelberth Sivute Katamba.

“This is really a big blow to our ministry and government at large to loose knowledgeable and experienced Katamba” one of his colleague who refused to be identified said.

Katamba resignation news is now trending on social media as more good wishes from Namibian and sport lovers Alike wishes the former sport director all the best in his future endeavors.

Katamba was at the helm of sport for more than 20 years, he now decided to quit to pursue personal interests,while some are accusing the Sport minister Agnes Tjongarero of frustrating Katamba due to her limited knowledge on sport development,hinting she is behind Katamba’s resignation.

The allegations could not be independently confirmed by minister and Katamba as both of their phones went unanswered.

However sources are adamant that today is Katamba’s last day in sport ministry and farewell party is also organized at the ministry headquarter in NDC building.

Katamba was last year promoted as acting Executive Director but later replaced after 9 months of serving in position with Dr. Audrin Mathe.

Katamba before his departure he doubled as Sport Director and at same time acting Director of Youth development.

In late 80’s and 90’s Katamba was well-known as goal keeper number one of Rundu Chiefs Club in Kavango East.

