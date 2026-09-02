Chinese machinery maker seeks to expand foothold in Mozambique’s agricultural market

MAPUTO, Sept. 2 — A Chinese agricultural machinery manufacturer is seeking to expand its presence in Mozambique as companies from central China’s Hunan Province explore business opportunities at the 61st Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM) in the southern African country.

Zoomlion, a Hunan-based heavy equipment manufacturer, brought six machines to the trade fair, most of them targeting the agricultural sector, as the company seeks to make its technology more accessible to Mozambican farmers through local partnerships.

“We are one of the official representatives of Zoomlion in Mozambique, mainly for agricultural machinery,” Jacinto Almeida, the company’s Mozambican representative, told Xinhua at the exhibition venue. “The idea, in the end, is to bring technology to Mozambique at a competitive price, a price that small producers, communities and large producers can afford.”

Almeida said the company’s ambition extends beyond equipment sales to supporting broader agricultural mechanization in Mozambique.

“We are here representing Zoomlion, but with the final intention of bringing the business to Mozambique and bringing technology to agriculture in Mozambique,” he said, adding that the company intends to work with local farmers and provide a broader package of agricultural solutions.

Zoomlion’s participation is part of a broader Hunan business delegation organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Hunan Sub-council, bringing about 13 companies to FACIM for the first time.

Amy Zheng, representing CCPIT Hunan, said the participating companies cover sectors including agriculture, medicine and construction, with many showing strong interest in the Mozambican market.

The participation, she added, provides an opportunity to deepen economic and trade ties between China and Mozambique.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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