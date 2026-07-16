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Kuwait says air defenses intercept hostile drones, condemns Iranian attacks
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Kuwait says air defenses intercept hostile drones, condemns Iranian attacks

July 16, 2026

KUWAIT CITY, July 16 — Kuwait’s armed forces said Thursday that the country’s air defense systems were responding to hostile drones, urging the public to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

In a statement posted on X, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said explosions heard across parts of the country were the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile drones.

The military did not immediately provide details on the number of drones intercepted, their origin, or whether the incident had caused any casualties or damage.

Separately, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned what it described as Iran’s “continued aggression” against Kuwait’s territory, calling it a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The ministry said Kuwait held Iran “fully responsible” for the attacks and their consequences, warning that continued strikes against Kuwait and other Gulf Cooperation Council states would further escalate tensions and undermine regional security and stability.

The latest incident came amid heightened regional tensions after the United States carried out several waves of strikes on Iran in recent days, saying the operations were aimed at “degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has since responded by launching missiles and drones targeting U.S. bases and facilities in several regional countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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