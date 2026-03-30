Trending Now
Home International Iran’s IRGC claims destroys U.S. E-3 Sentry aircraft in attack on Saudi air base
Iran’s IRGC claims destroys U.S. E-3 Sentry aircraft in attack on Saudi air base
International

Iran’s IRGC claims destroys U.S. E-3 Sentry aircraft in attack on Saudi air base

March 30, 2026

TEHRAN, March 30– Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday it has completely destroyed a U.S. E-3 Sentry aircraft equipped with an airborne warning and control system (AWACS) in a recent missile and drone operation against the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the operation was conducted by its Aerospace Division.

Other nearby aircraft also sustained serious damage during the strike, it added.

On Friday, the IRGC attacked the Prince Sultan Air Base, located some 96km (60 miles) southeast of the Saudi capital Riyadh, damaging several KC-135 aerial refueling tankers and destroying one completely.

Meanwhile, Iran’s army said on Sunday its air defense systems shot down an invading MQ-9 Reaper drone east of the Strait of Hormuz, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The country’s air defense forces have brought down 138 drones since the beginning of the war, according to the report.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 140
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

5 killed, 6 injured in Istanbul traffic accident

December 28, 2025

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia...

June 8, 2023

China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for...

July 20, 2021

What did Trump, Zelensky and European leaders talk...

August 19, 2025

Bayern is getting ready for big moments in...

November 30, 2025

Hannibal Gaddafi Released in Lebanon After Libyan Diplomatic...

November 11, 2025

China advances AI-powered digital healthcare for higher medical...

March 15, 2026

Egypt’s cabinet highlights reforms boosting women’s economic opportunities

March 22, 2026

Australian teenager charged over alleged hoax calls to...

January 13, 2026

7 killed in Eastern Cape floods in South...

June 11, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.