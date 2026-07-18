Kuwait intercepts hostile missiles, as attacks disrupt airport operations

KUWAIT CITY, July 18 — Kuwait came under fresh missile and drone attacks early Saturday, with air defenses intercepting hostile targets as authorities suspended airport operations and responded to damage at a key power generation and water desalination plant, officials said.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said on X that explosions heard in parts of the country were caused by air defense systems intercepting hostile targets, adding that the military was continuing to respond to the attacks.

“The public is urged to adhere to safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities,” the army said in a statement.

The State news agency KUNA reported that warning sirens were sounded across the country for the fourth time as authorities responded to the evolving security situation.

No immediate information was released on casualties, damage, or the number of incoming missiles and drones.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways announced that it had rescheduled most of its flights after Kuwait International Airport temporarily suspended takeoff and landing operations due to the ongoing hostile missile and drone attacks.

The airline urged passengers to monitor their flight status, saying updates would be sent via text messages to the registered phone numbers.

Separately, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said another power generation and water desalination plant was hit in a strike, triggering a fire.

Several generating units were shut down as a precaution to safeguard the facility and maintain the stability of the national power grid, while emergency response and repair operations remained underway.

The ministry also called on the public to conserve electricity, particularly during peak hours between 11:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) and 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) local time.

The development came amid heightened regional tensions despite a U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding signed in mid-June, under which they were expected to hold negotiations within 60 days toward a final agreement.

The United States has conducted multiple rounds of strikes against Iran in recent days, while Iran has responded by launching retaliatory attacks on U.S. bases and facilities in several Gulf countries. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 41