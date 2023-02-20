“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” tops North American box office on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20 — Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” topped the North American box office, according to figures from the measurement firm Comscore on Sunday.

With an estimated three-day cume of 104 million U.S. dollars on its opening weekend, it is the biggest opener so far this year in North America.

Directed by Peyton Reed, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the sequel to 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The film, starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film holds an approval rating of 47 percent based on 303 reviews to date on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. It earned a “B” on an “A+” to “F” scale from audiences polled by the market research firm CinemaScore.

Overseas, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” earned 121.3 million dollars this weekend for a global launch of 225.3 million dollars through Sunday. The film took in 133 million yuan (19.3 million U.S. dollars) on the Chinese mainland, showing data compiled by Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.

James Cameron’s science fiction film “Avatar: The Way of Water” came in second on its tenth weekend with 6.1 million dollars for a North American cume of 657 million dollars. The blockbuster, distributed by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, has grossed an estimated 2.243 billion dollars worldwide.

Rounding out the top three, Warner Bros. Pictures’ musical comedy “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” generated 5.5 million dollars for a North American total of 18.1 million dollars through Sunday. (Xinhua)