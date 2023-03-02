Dubai-based MNK Studios Releases First Dolby Atmos Mix for Emirati Soul Artist ABRI

MNK Studios, a professional recording facility based in Dubai, has announced the release of the first Dolby Atmos mix for popular Emirati soul artist, Hamdan Al Abri, also known as ABRI. The Atmos mix, produced by MNK Studios, is for ABRI’s latest single release, “Higher (Breathe Easy),” and is the first of its kind in the region for its genre. It promises an unparalleled listening experience for fans of soul music with its immersive sound, allowing listeners to experience a 3-dimensional soundscape.

Miltiadis Kyvernitis, owner and chief audio engineer at MNK Studios, said, “Dolby Atmos for music is the way forward and is a game-changer for music production, and we’re excited to have had the opportunity to work with the talented and renowned ABRI for our first release since enabling our studio facility with Dolby Atmos.”

Hamdan Al Abri, who has been making music for nearly two decades, is known for his soulful sound and powerful, dynamic vocal range. As the first homegrown soul artist from the UAE to have a song released in Atmos, he hopes to connect with his fans on a deeper level and bring them even closer to the emotions and energy of his music.

The Dolby Atmos version of “Higher (Breathe Easy)” is now available for streaming on Apple Music and Anghami, playable on Dolby Atmos-enabled mobile phones and devices. For the best experience, it is recommended to use Apple Air Pods or high-quality headphones.

This release marks another milestone in MNK Studio’s commitment to delivering the highest quality sound and production for its clients. With its cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art facility, and the team of experienced professional audio engineers, MNK Studios is poised to continue leading the way in music production, not just for musicians and artists but for the film industry as well. The studio is excited to be at the forefront of the region’s music scene and to offer this innovative sound technology to its clients.