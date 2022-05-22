Trending Now
Home National 3-Day Trade Expo & Business Summit gets underway in Swakopmund on Monday
3-Day Trade Expo & Business Summit gets underway in Swakopmund on Monday
National

3-Day Trade Expo & Business Summit gets underway in Swakopmund on Monday

May 22, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

 SWAKOPMUND, 21 May 2022 – The inaugural Discover Namibia Intra Africa Trade Expo and Africa Summit held under the theme ‘Unpacking Trade and Investment Opportunities on the African continent’ is set to start on Monday, 23 May in Swakopmund.

The 3-day expo and summit aims to bring together political, business and economic leadership to discuss how intra-African trade and business can be accelerated under the African Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA).

The trade agreement aims to create a single market for goods and services in order to deepen the economic integration of Africa, by connecting almost 1.3 billion people across 54 African countries. It was founded in 2018 and started operating in January 2021.

The Trade Expo & Business Summit is the brainchild of the Africa Economic Leadership Council (AELC) and a pan African business organisation co-founded by Heinrich Hafeni from Namibia and Percy Morapedi Koji from South Africa.

The AELC’s aim is to establish and foster business and entrepreneurial collaboration across the African continent.

It envisions the acceleration of inclusive and sustainable economic leadership in Africa, in line with African Union (AU) Agenda 2063.

According to a statement issued by the event’s communications team, there will be various speakers from Namibia, Japan, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Cameroon. They will participate in robust discussions on topics in various economic sectors like tourism and hospitality; banking and finance; fishing and mining; the blue economy; agriculture; ICT, and logistics and trade. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 68
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

EDUCATE YOUNG WOMEN THROUGH SPORT. 

February 24, 2021

NUNW employees march against unfair labour practices

October 26, 2018

Overcapacity of cement at Ohorongo

April 12, 2018

South Africa’s ruling party leads in general elections...

May 9, 2019

Botswana Defense Force celebrates 41st anniversary

April 29, 2018

Elso Holdings introduces new products during its launch...

June 25, 2018

Tjauira General Investment tourney set for Friday

July 20, 2018

Crime victims account for 19 percent of homicide...

July 8, 2019

Real Madrid eyeing Brazil U-23 starlet Reinier

January 5, 2020

Man who allegedly committed fratricide over cigarette back...

December 5, 2018