3-Day Trade Expo & Business Summit gets underway in Swakopmund on Monday

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 21 May 2022 – The inaugural Discover Namibia Intra Africa Trade Expo and Africa Summit held under the theme ‘Unpacking Trade and Investment Opportunities on the African continent’ is set to start on Monday, 23 May in Swakopmund.

The 3-day expo and summit aims to bring together political, business and economic leadership to discuss how intra-African trade and business can be accelerated under the African Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA).

The trade agreement aims to create a single market for goods and services in order to deepen the economic integration of Africa, by connecting almost 1.3 billion people across 54 African countries. It was founded in 2018 and started operating in January 2021.

The Trade Expo & Business Summit is the brainchild of the Africa Economic Leadership Council (AELC) and a pan African business organisation co-founded by Heinrich Hafeni from Namibia and Percy Morapedi Koji from South Africa.

The AELC’s aim is to establish and foster business and entrepreneurial collaboration across the African continent.

It envisions the acceleration of inclusive and sustainable economic leadership in Africa, in line with African Union (AU) Agenda 2063.

According to a statement issued by the event’s communications team, there will be various speakers from Namibia, Japan, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Cameroon. They will participate in robust discussions on topics in various economic sectors like tourism and hospitality; banking and finance; fishing and mining; the blue economy; agriculture; ICT, and logistics and trade. – Namibia Daily News