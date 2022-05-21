Second Governor’s Cup launched at Keetmanshoop

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 21 May 2022 – The second edition of the Governor’s Cup to support netball and soccer in //Kharas has been launched at Keetmanshoop.

Regional governor, Aletha Fredricks, officiated at the event on Thursday and it takes place from 3 to 5 June with the theme: ‘Youth development through sports’.

“Through this effort, the governor’s office aims to garner support as the starting point for soccer and netball codes in the region” she stated.

Each of the seven constituencies in the region will send teams in their campaign to win.

“[The] Governor’s Cup is a great platform to identify hidden talents within each constituency in the //Kharas region,” Fredricks stressed.

She said it is a costly exercise and it has been a daunting task for her office to lobby for resources. They have been successful in getting sponsors, donations, and pledges from different stakeholders and businesses, and individuals.

“We have reached out to individuals and businesses in the region to assist us in mobilising the resources needed to realise our objective to have a memorable and successful event,” she said. Bank Windhoek is the main sponsor with N$80 000.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all our sponsors that have committed themselves to youth sports development in our region. This is a combined effort from all our stakeholders that has enabled us to have this event today. We are extremely thankful to you for your help, and support,” she said in her concluding remarks. – Namibia Daily News