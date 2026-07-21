Iran stops 2 oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz following onboard fires

TEHRAN, July 21 — Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that it has stopped two “non-compliant oil tankers” attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, state news agency IRNA reported.

“Two non-compliant oil tankers attempting to pass through the unsafe southern route of the Strait of Hormuz were stopped after explosions caused extensive fires aboard them,” the IRGC was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, the IRGC has also struck U.S. military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, hitting two air defence systems and a radar installation at two U.S. outposts in Bahrain, as well as missile defence, radar and satellite reception systems in Kuwait.

“With this radar sweep, the enemy should prepare for even more decisive and powerful waves of drone and missile attacks,” it said. Meanwhile, the United States launched yet another round of airstrikes against Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Central Command said it completed the latest strikes at 9 p.m. ET Monday (0100 GMT Tuesday), targeting Iranian military command centers, maritime assets, missile and drone launch sites, and air defence systems to degrade Tehran’s ability to “continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.”

It added that since early May, it has helped approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil transit through the vital international maritime corridor. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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