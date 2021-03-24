Chairman Lee Condemns Myanmar Military action on Innocent Protesters.

Windhoek, March 24- Chairman Lee, a peace advocate of HWPL, and HWPL members around the world recently joined the rest of the world in condemning the actions of Myanmar Military on the non violent protesters, which led to more innocent people killed and other injured.

“WeHeavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), express deep concern over the situation in Myanmar, which has caused casualties and posed grave threats to human rights.

The recent efforts of the Myanmar military to suppress nonviolent protests have led to dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. The number is still continuing to increase.”

Human life must not be disregarded in any circumstances. No conflict of interest can justify violence against civilians, and no interest of any group can prevail over human life.

Using violence to suppress peaceful protests and silence voices for change is contrary to the will of the people of Myanmar. Authorities should respect people’s human rights and freedom of expression.

We call on all relevant parties in Myanmar to express regret at the ongoing situation and engage in dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution. We are confident that the international community will support this effort, which will contribute to security and peace not only in Southeast Asia but also in other parts of the world.

We, HWPL, along with our members all over the globe are deeply concerned about the harm caused to civilians by the escalating violence in Myanmar. International attention is focused on Myanmar, and history will remember these moments. The situation should be resolved in a just and peaceful way also for the sake of the growing generation, who will learn from this crisis to build their future. We call on all parties to refrain from repression or force and instead settle the crisis through dialogue and consensus based on mutual respect and understanding. And we call on the United Nations to take active measures so that the human rights and safety of the people of Myanmar may be protected.

We ask the global family of peace to issue statements urging authorities and civilians in Myanmar to pursue dialogue and seek a peaceful solution in order to restore peace to the country.

In one voice, HWPL and all our members around the world express hope that the ongoing crisis in Myanmar will be resolved peacefully through dialogue, not violence, and we call on the international community to join us.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info