Juventus defender Rugani tests positive for COVID-19

ROME, March 12 -- Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A giants confirmed on Wednesday. According to the Bianconeri, the 25-year-old Italy international currently has no symptoms of the disease. "The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," read a statement. "Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him." Rugani joined Juventus in 2015 and has made seven appearances this season. The Italian government has signed a decree to suspend all sporting activities until April 3, but Juventus is scheduled to play the return leg against Lyon in the Champions League. It is not known yet whether UEFA will postpone the fixture. As the last opponents of Juventus, Inter Milan also announced to suspend all the football activities shortly after Rugani was diagnosed. Xinhua