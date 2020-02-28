Italian striker Rossi joins Real Salt Lake

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 — Former Italy international striker Giuseppe Rossi has joined Real Salt Lake as a free agent, the MLS outfit confirmed on Thursday. The move marks a return to football for the 33-year-old, who had been without a club since leaving Serie A side Genoa in May 2018. “I am happy to be a part of Real Salt Lake,” Rossi told the club’s official website. “I can’t wait to step onto the pitch and help RSL achieve all the goals we’ve set this year. For me, the MLS has been growing every year and has produced an exciting product. I’m lucky enough to have RSL be my first contact in the league during this process.” Born in New Jersey, Rossi began his professional career at Manchester United before a fruitful six-year stint at Spanish side Villarreal. Rossi then moved on to play for Serie A side Fiorentina, but has struggled with injuries in recent years. The striker has also scored seven goals in 30 appearances for the Italian national team, though his last appearance for the Azzurri came in 2014. Despite growing up in the United States, Rossi is yet to play in the country’s professional soccer league. “It’s amazing to have a player of his skills in and around the guys. He’s a guy that can change the game at any given moment and he’s seen it all and done it all so he gives the team confidence,” RSL head coach Freddy Juarez said of his new signing.Xinhua