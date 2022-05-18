Trending Now
Home National Keetmanshoop residents mull over how to settle Namwater bill
Keetmanshoop residents mull over how to settle Namwater bill
National

Keetmanshoop residents mull over how to settle Namwater bill

May 18, 2022

By Joe-Chintha

KEETMANSHOOP, 18 May 2022 – Officials and members of the Keetmanshoop community met on Tuesday evening to discuss a threat from Namwater to install prepaid water meters in the town because of the debt owed by the municipality.

Keetmanshoop deputy mayor, Charlcyta Kooper, and the town’s chief executive officer, Desmond Basson addressed the Kronlein community at St Matthias hall.

Mr. Basson, in his statement, said that the town owes Namwater close to N$188 million of which N$107 million in debt from residents excluding businesses, churches, and government properties.

The meeting was to invite suggestions on how to pay the debt, as the town is not in a position to install prepaid water meters for the residents as it will be costly.

He added that installing 1 000 meters would cost N$ 4million which the municipality cannot afford.

“Last year around November/December residents were threatened that water and electricity services will be disconnected, and only then did resident come forth to pay debts in arrears and we don’t want to always threaten members for payment,” Kooper stressed.

A meeting with the Tseiblaagte community is scheduled for 19 May as the committee needs to get back to Namwater with an answer on 20 May this year. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 94
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UNICEF joins Namibia in denouncing girl’s brutal killing

September 3, 2018

More women move to online trading

August 5, 2021

Namibian sprinter Masilingi to get back to the...

May 11, 2022

SOUTH AFRICA-CAPE TOWN-TABLE MOUNTAIN-FIRE

April 19, 2021

Zimbabwean electoral body invites political parties to witness...

June 30, 2018

Police investigate weekend deaths at Omusati

March 12, 2019

The Townsend Case Trial

August 17, 2021

(Special for CAFS) S. African president calls on...

June 16, 2021

SADC Region’s MPs adopt minimum standards for protection...

December 17, 2018

250-yr-old family-run inn crowned Britain’s Pub of the...

February 13, 2020