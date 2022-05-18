Keetmanshoop residents mull over how to settle Namwater bill

By Joe-Chintha

KEETMANSHOOP, 18 May 2022 – Officials and members of the Keetmanshoop community met on Tuesday evening to discuss a threat from Namwater to install prepaid water meters in the town because of the debt owed by the municipality.

Keetmanshoop deputy mayor, Charlcyta Kooper, and the town’s chief executive officer, Desmond Basson addressed the Kronlein community at St Matthias hall.

Mr. Basson, in his statement, said that the town owes Namwater close to N$188 million of which N$107 million in debt from residents excluding businesses, churches, and government properties.

The meeting was to invite suggestions on how to pay the debt, as the town is not in a position to install prepaid water meters for the residents as it will be costly.

He added that installing 1 000 meters would cost N$ 4million which the municipality cannot afford.

“Last year around November/December residents were threatened that water and electricity services will be disconnected, and only then did resident come forth to pay debts in arrears and we don’t want to always threaten members for payment,” Kooper stressed.

A meeting with the Tseiblaagte community is scheduled for 19 May as the committee needs to get back to Namwater with an answer on 20 May this year. – Namibia Daily News