Ten Zambezi schools get equipment and seedlings for tree planting competition

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 11 June 2022- The Ministry of Environment, Foresty, and Tourism (MEFT) on Friday handed over equipment and seedings to 10 selected schools to participate in a tree-planting competition in the Zambezi region.

The tree-planting initiative forms part of the Global UN Decade agenda on Ecosystem Restoration which is aimed at healing the planet by preventing, halting, and reversing the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean. The competition is to create awareness and educate and involve learners in restoration and conservation efforts.

At the event at Sanjo Senior Secondary School at Bukalo, Johnson Ndokosho, a director of forestry at the ministry said the initiative is in line with the Namibia Integrated Landscape Approach for Enhancing Livelihoods and Environmental Governance to Eradicate Poverty (NILALEG) to address poverty and environmental degradation, as well as the ministry’s target to plant 10 000 hectares of trees annually and to transform plantations and orchards for the benefit of local communities.

The director further noted the importance of trees as being a vital accompaniment to human life and essential to the health of the planet. – Namibia Daily News