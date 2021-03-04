Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccines seized in South Africa.

Ekhurhuleni, South Africa , Mar 4–The International Police (Interpol) together with the South African Police Service (SAPS) have confiscated 400 ampoules of fake COVID-19 vaccines, equivalent to around 2 400 doses from a local warehouse.

According to SABC News, prior to the confiscation of the fake COVID-19 vaccines, SAPS received a tip pertaining to the smuggling, storing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as well as a large quantity of counterfeit masks which then led to the arrest of three Chinese nationals and a Zambian national.

In addition, Interpol Secretary General, Jürgen Stock said more arrests were imminent, “whilst we welcome this result, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine-related crime.

Following our warning that criminals would target the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, both on and offline, Interpol continues to provide its full support to national authorities working to protect the health and safety of their citizens.

These arrests, underline the unique role of Interpol in bringing together key players from both the public and private sectors to protect public safety.”

South Africa is the hardest hit country on the continent when it comes to COVID-19 infections. The southern African country has since recorded more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases with more than 50 000 succumbing to the ������ deadly virus. Tomorrow will mark exactly one year since it recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Compiled by : Annakleta Haikera

Namibia daily news

Rundu