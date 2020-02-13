14-month-old coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in Hubei

WUHAN, Feb. -- A 14-month-old baby infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after recovery in central China's Hubei Province. The baby boy was sent to the hospital on Jan. 26 after he had diarrhea and vomiting for six days. However, he still showed symptoms such as shortness of breath after treatment, so he was sent to an ICU isolation ward and later diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The boy was the first confirmed baby patient infected with the novel coronavirus in critical or serious condition in the country. Hubei Province adopted a new methodology for diagnosing new cases of the novel coronavirus and reported 14,840 new cases, including 13,332 clinically diagnosed cases, and 242 deaths, including 135 clinical cases, on Wednesday. The total confirmed cases in Hubei had reached 48,206 by Wednesday. Xinhua