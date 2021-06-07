Kavango regions mourns prominent retired NBC presenter.

MABUSHE -June 07 – – well-known retired NBC Rukavango presenter Joseph Shikusho Kafuro passed away this morning in Rundu State Hospital at the age of 70.

The news of Shikusho’s death spread like the fire as he was very popular in both Kavango regions. Many remember Shikusho as a historian of Kavango and his popular program at NBC was (Mudukuli) translating as open line while his common words were (Kaghanokaghunyoye) meaning someone opinion. After his retirement, Shikusho became one of the active farmer of note in Kavango East.

Shikusho’s funeral arrangements is not yet announced.

NDN Reporter